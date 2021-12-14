Andre Onana admits his first choice this summer would be to return to Barcelona

Barcelona’s financial situation is well-documented at this stage. They’ll need to look to the free agency market this summer if they intend on strengthening the squad, as they don’t have the disposable funds of past summers.

One player that they could look at is Andre Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper’s contract with Ajax expires this summer, and he’s a player that holds Barcelona close to his heart given he came through La Masia before leaving for the Netherlands at the age of 19.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the Blaugrana’s current number one, but he’s been performing poorly for some time now. he’s made a couple of noticeable errors, like the moment he let Leroy Sane’s central shot from distance past him during Barcelona’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Given Onana has made it clear he won’t be renewing his contract with Ajax and already has connections with Barcelona, many view him as an ideal candidate to succeed ter Stegen. Reading between the lines of an interview he conducted with Diario Sport, it appears evident the player himself is also open to such a move.

“I continue to be in contact with Barcelona,” Onana said. “I’ve maintained a very, very good relationship with the club since I left. Barcelona is my home and we’ve always stayed in touch.” He was asked if Barcelona would be his first choice this summer. “Obviously,” he replied. “It’s my home and I grew up there. If it’s Barcelona, it will be Barcelona.”

Onana remembers his time at La Masia fondly. “At La Masia it’s like you’re in a luxury hotel and you don’t realise it until you leave,” he said. “You grow and learn a lot as a footballer, as well as a person. The values that this club represents are incredible and the memories I have of it are wonderful.”