Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has slammed PSG for allowing the Kylian Mbappe situation to slip out of their hands.

Mbappe is fast-approaching the end of his contract in Paris, and that could allow Real Madrid the opportunity they need to sign the Frenchman.

Los Blancos have long chased Mbappe, but until now, they have seen their efforts rebuffed.

Though, with no contract agreed between Mbappe and PSG, Real Madrid will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with the striker ahead of the summer from January 1, at least as things stand.

Having grown up a Real Madrid fan, Mbappe could well jump at that opportunity, and that could see PSG lose one of the most talented players in world football for absolutely nothing.

Given the level of their backing, PSG can afford to do that, and they always knew they were taking a risk by rejecting Real Madrid’s advances last summer.

But that hasn’t saved them from criticism, and France legend Henry is the latest to take a swipe.

“This situation should have been sorted two years ago,” he said, as cited by Diario AS.

“Two seasons ago they should have sat down with Mbappe to tell him: ‘This is going to be your team, we are going to build this team are you, you will be the leader.’

“Now, he has his destiny in his own hands. He could sign where he wants, but this should have been sorted a long time ago.”