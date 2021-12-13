Sergio Ramos will ‘fight to the death’ for PSG against Real Madrid

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos has risked the wrath of his former club ahead of facing them in the Champions League last 16.

Ramos brought down the curtain on 16 seasons in the Spanish capital last summer after a controversial end to his time with Los Blancos.

The Spanish international rejected the club’s offer of a one-year extension and joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

However, on a bizarre day in Nyon, with the UEFA Champions League draw forced to rerun after an error, Ramos has been handed a shock return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2022.

Round of 16 draw ✔️ Which tie are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/QvZoT0yxqi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

Injuries have disrupted his start in Paris, but he is confident of forcing his way into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans in the coming weeks, ahead of that key showdown with his old club.

“It’s been a few hard months, with such a great change from many years in Madrid, to adjusting to Paris”, as per reports from Marca.

“Finally, I am feeling good, and little by little I’m becoming used to the group dynamic.

“Fate is capricious and I would have liked another team to play against.

“You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid, but now it’s my turn to defend PSG, and I’ll do everything possible to reach the next round with them.

“PSG are the team who bet on me this summer and I’m going to fight to death for PSG.”

Real Madrid will travel to Paris on either the 15/16 or the 22/23 of February with the reverse leg in Madrid three weeks later.