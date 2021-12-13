Real Madrid failed in their attempts to keep their original Champions League draw.

The Champions League Round of 16 draw is dominating headlines today following a big mix up in Nyon.

During the draw for the first knockout stage, Villarreal were drawn with Manchester United, who were ineligible to face the Yellow Submarine after sharing a group.

As a result, when it came to Atletico Madrid’s draw – and they were eligible to face the Reds – Manchester United were not included in the pot of possible opponents.

That means Atletico Madrid did not have the opportunity to face all of the teams in the competition, nor did Manchester United, and when both teams were given tough draws, against Bayern and PSG respectively, the two clubs were left outraged.

Conversations with UEFA followed, and during those conversations, according to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid contacted the Champions League organisers to see if their draw could still stand in the case of a redraw.

Los Blancos were drawn against Benfica in the very first tie of the draw, and Carlo Ancelotti’s men would have seen that as a favourable draw.

Of course, being the first tie, that particular draw was not impact by what came after, and that’s why Real Madrid were said to have made the appeal.

But their request has fallen on deaf ears, with UEFA deciding the draw will be completely redone at 3pm Spanish time today.

Real Madrid could now face new opponents when the draw is done again, and they are unlikely to be pleased with the scenario.