Let the narrative wars begin after today’s Champions League draw that puts Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain.

The draw itself was full of controversy, the initial draw, which put Real Madrid up against Benfica, deemed null and void after a software issue led to errors.

In the redraw, Los Blancos got the short straw, drawing one of the best of the group runners-up – PSG.

Let the narratives begin.

The clash will see Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos – pending fitness – face his old team.

Ramos won everything at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he also has a point to prove having been allowed to leave for free at the end of his last contract.

Beyond Ramos, we have PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been chased by Real Madrid for some time.

Los Blancos submitted offers for Mbappe last summer only for PSG to reject them and lose risking their star striker for free next summer.

Real Madrid will attempt to agree a pre-contract renewal with Mbappe ahead of next summer from January 1.

That could give us a situation where Mbappe has already agreed to sign for Real Madrid before he faces his future club in the Champions League.

We also have the added bonus of seeing Lionel Messi go up against Real Madrid again having done so so many times with Barcelona.

For good measure, there are also a few former Real Madrid players currently playing for PSG, including Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi and Angel Di Maria.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti is a former PSG boss, and he has the chance to face his former side.

This should be fun.