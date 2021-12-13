Marco Asensio targets key Real Madrid role in 2022

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is targeting a key spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans in 2022.

The Spanish international netted the vital second goal in Los Blancos 2-0 El Derbi La Liga win over Atletico Madrid.

However, despite his crucial impact against their cross city neighbours, the Mallorcan born star is not guaranteed starter under Ancelotti.

A serious knee injury in 2019 has disrupted his Real Madrid career, and former boss Zinedine Zidane used him sparingly last season, with 21 starts and 14 substitute appearances in La Liga.

That mixed pattern has continued in 2021/22, with eight league starts and seven cameos off the bench, as Ancelotti rotates his starting options alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

But despite battling with Eden Hazard and Rodrygo for the final place in Ancelotti’s starting XI, Asensio is confident of a crucial second half to the campaign.

“I feel very well and I am being decisive for the team”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I want to continue like this because now the goals are coming for me.”

Asensio appears to have edged ahead of the injury prone Hazard in Ancelotti’s thinking with the Belgian set for a make or break period in his Real Madrid career in 2022.

