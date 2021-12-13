Spain boss Luis Enrique has defended Xavi Hernandez over his tricky start to life at Barcelona.

Xavi enjoyed a fine first two games in charge of the Blaugrana, winning two from two in La Liga, but since then, things have taken a turn.

Barca crashed out of the Champions League with an abject display against Bayern Munich, and they have also lost to Betis at home in La Liga and most recently drew with Osasuna.

Suddenly, the scale of the task Xavi has at hand has come into clear focus, and it’s clear that this is a project that will take time.

But at this stage, it’s all about trust and confidence, according to a man who knows a thing or two about succeeding at Camp Nou – Spain boss Luis Enrique.

“You have to have trust that Xavi is a capable person,” Luis Enrique told Mundo Deportivo.

“I have already seen an improvement in Barca, though it will not be what the Cules want, because that takes time.

“You have to give him trust. The starts it to recover confidence, it’s not a case of taking a pill and everything going well.”

Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Osasuna has left them in eighth place, but they have grained ground on sixth-place Rayo Vallecano, who lost over the weekend.

Barca are now three points off that last Europa League spot and with a game in hand still to play.

Although, top four will be where Barcelona want to be, and they currently sit five points worse off than Atletico Madrid, who have played the same number of games.