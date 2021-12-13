La Liga agree €4.95bn TV deal from 2022

La Liga have confirmed a record breaking TV rights deal worth €4.95bn from the start of the 2022/23 season.

The contract lasts for five seasons, up until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, for all televised top flight games in Spain and Andorra on a co-sharing deal between Movistar and DAZN.

As part of the agreement, as confirmed via an official statement from La Liga, the two stations will each show five of the ten games from a given matchday.

Movistar will have a slightly stronger end of the deal as they are permitted to show all ten games from three matchdays per season.

The deal represents a significant increase in the previous deal, signed with Telefonica in 2018 for an estimated €2.9bn, according to to Reuters, with president Javier Tebas indicating his confidence of continued growth for Spanish football.

No confirmation has been given on the future of TV rights within the Segunda Division from next season with a tendering process for the second tier set to begin in February 2022.