Koke demands Atletico Madrid consistency after El Deri loss

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has issued a rallying call to his teammates following their 2-0 El Derbi defeat to Real Madrid.

The defending champions suffered a real blow in their push to retain the title in 2022 as goals either side of the break from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio clinched a win for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have dominated their recent home derbies against Atletico but Los Rojiblancos still secured enough points to win the league title in 2021.

However, this defeat leaves them 13 points adrift of Carlo Ancelotti’s league leaders with two games left to play in 2021.

Koke stated in his post match interview that a lack of consistency is undermining the team this season and the squad need to react.

“My error led to their first goal, and then in the second half, in one moment, they scored a second goal”, as per reports from Marca.

“They had the ball, but not nothing was really happening for them, but they had success in the key areas, and that was where the match was decided.

“We now have to focus on the Sevilla game, and we approach each game as it comes, that is what made us champions.

“The team competed at all times, and we have shown we can compete, but we have to be more consistent.

“We won in Porto, and here we did not, but with more regularity, we can be up at the top of the table.”

Diego Simeone echoed Koke’s comments in his own post match interview by stating the team were undone by Real Madrid’s forcefulness in key moments of the game.

Atletico travel to rivals Sevilla in domestic action next weekend before wrapping up 2021 with an away game at Granada.

Images via Getty Images