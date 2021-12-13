Granada snatch late derby draw at fellow strugglers Cadiz

Cadiz were denied a vital La Liga win in Monday night action as Granada grabbed a late 1-1 derby draw.

Alvaro Cervera’s side have picked up just two league wins this season, and a draw in this tie keeps them inside the relegation zone, with Granada three points above them in 15th.

The visitors looked bright in the early stages of this high stakes Andalucian derby with Luis Suarez testing Jeremias Ledesma.

However, the hosts found themselves in front in controversial style on 32 minutes as Santiago Arzamendia’s long range effort deflected home, despite Antonio Puertas being down injured.

Cadiz lead at the break at the Nuevo Mirandilla! 🟡 Arzamendia's strike was deflected and looped into the far corner 👀 pic.twitter.com/2ba7W141qJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 13, 2021

Referee Miguel Angel Oritz Arias opted to give the goal despite Granada’s furious protests over Puertas.

Granada looked to wrestle control back after the restart, with substitute Carlos Bacca denied, before veteran striker Jorge Molina popped up to poke them level on 88 minutes.

Granada left it late, but they got their equaliser! 😱 The spoils are shared in this Andalusian derby 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lEfUW2FdBH — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 13, 2021

Cadiz substitute Salvador Sanchez Ponce was shown a second booking in added time as the hosts lost any chance of retaking the lead.

Up next for Cervera’s Cadiz is a midweek Copa del Rey trip to face Albacete with Granada travelling to Atletico Mancha.

Images via Getty Images