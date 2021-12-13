Veteran Dani Alves is expected to make his Barcelona debut this week.

Alves returned to Barca last month after after calling an end to his time in Brazil, though he has been forced to wait for his first second debut for the club.

The full-back initially spent eight years at Camp Nou from 2008, and that spell helped him become the most successful player in football.

He has returned at the age of 38 to finish his career in Catalonia, but due to the timing of his arrival, he cannot play a competitive game until January, when Xavi Hernandez will be able to add and subtract from his La Liga and Champions League squads.

Fortunately for Alves, Barca had already arranged a friendly clash with Boca Juniors on Wednesday, a game that will serve as a tribute to Diego Maradona, a year on from his death.

Likely for marketing purposes, the game is being staged in Saudi Arabia, which isn’t ideal for Barca given their current struggles.

But the good news is that Alves will be able to make his debut for Barca in that game, with no rules on eligible players.

The 38-year-old will then have to wait a couple of weeks more until January to make his competitive debut.