The Champions League Round of 16 has been drawn again, and we now know for sure who the La Liga clubs will face in the next round.

It has been a tricky day for UEFA, who saw the initial Champions League Round of 16 draw completely botched.

In the initial draw, Villarreal were drawn against the ineligible Manchester United, and that led to Manchester United being incorrectly left out of Atletico Madrid’s pot of possible opponents.

After both Atletico Madrid and United were given tough draws, against Bayern Munich and PSG respectively, they were left hugely aggrieved by the situation.

Talks immediately began with UEFA, who agreed to deem the original draw null and void.

A redraw has now taken place, and we now know that Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain instead of Benfica in a swap that will infuriate many in the capital.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will face Manchester United instead of Bayern in a twist of irony given the circumstances that caused the redraw, and Villarreal will take on Juventus instead of Manchester City, a change they will be pleased with.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal will play at home first, while Real Madrid will play their second game at home.

But remember, there are no longer away goals in the Champions League.

The first legs will be played across February 15/16 and 22/23, while the second legs will be played across March 8/9 and 15/16.

The draw in full is as follows:

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid