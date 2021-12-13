The Champions League Round of 16 draw will be redone after a big mix-up in the original draw.

The draw for the first knockout round of the Champions League draw was made at midday today, and we thought we had learned who Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Villarreal would play in the next round.

But it turns out that original draw will serve as little more than a rehearsal, with UEFA declaring it void.

After Villarreal were paired with the ineligible Manchester United, it seemed as though the mistakes were out of the way.

But when it came to Atletico Madrid’s turn to draw a group winner, United were not included in the bowl of possible opponents.

And after Atleti were drawn against one of the most difficult teams in the competition in Bayern Munich, they were left outraged.

Los Rojiblancos immediately started conversations with UEFA over a redraw, aggrieved by the fact they didn’t have the opportunity to draw as many teams as they should have.

And United were more than happy to join in with their calls for a redraw when they were paired with one of the toughest group runners’ up – PSG.

UEFA accepted the error – well, blamed it on an external service provider, to be precise – and the draw will take place again from scratch at 3pm today.