Here are your Spanish football headlines for December 13.

Real Madrid take the bragging rights

Real Madrid claimed a relatively comfortable El Derbi win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio settled the tie, though Thibaut Courtois did have to play his part.

Real Madrid are now eight points clear of Sevilla and as many as 13 points clear of Atketico.

Ancelotti not excited yet

Carlo Ancelotti is not ready to declare the title just yet.

“I don’t rule out anything,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“Atletico have quality, character, personality. They never die.

“Until now, we have done very well, we have a new dynamic. The problem now is that La Liga has not finished, we have 21 games still, we are happy with what we are doing but one has to look forward.”

Griezmann injury

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann suffered an injury during the Madrid Derby on Sunday evening.

Griezmann was fouled by Dani Carvajal and was forced off after picking up an injury.

Atleti will be hoping the blow is not too serious as they head into their final games of the year.