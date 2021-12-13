The Champions League redraw has significantly benefitted two of La Liga’s Champions League sides.

During the initial Round of 16 draw, both Atletico Madrid and Villarreal were given very difficult ties.

Atleti were drawn against one of the competition favourites in Bayern Munich, while Villarreal got Premier League leaders Manchester City.

But due to errors in the first draw, a redraw was ordered, and suddenly things don’t look so bad for the La Liga duo.

Atletico Madrid have Manchester United, a team they can be pretty confident of beating.

Both Atleti and United have had their issues domestically this season, but given how close Villarreal pushed the Premier League giants and Atleti’s knack for turning up in knockout clashes, Diego Simeone’s men have to be feeling confident.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have now been drawn against Juventus, which is a significant improvement on Manchester City.

Juventus are not the superpower they have been in years gone by, and they don’t boast many of the superstars they once did.

In fact, The Old Lady are currently sixth in Serie A, and they are nine points behind the team Villarreal just beat relatively comfortably to secure a knockout stage spot in Atalanta.

The fact Villarreal looked a better side than Atalanta doesn’t guarantee anything against Juventus, but the Bergamo side have looked significantly better than Juve so far this term.

Both Atletico and Villarreal still have plenty to do to reach the quarter finals, but they both have a very decent chance, and that’s not something they could have said after the initial draw.

The same can’t be said, however, for Real Madrid, who now face PSG having initially been drawn against Benfica.