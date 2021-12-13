Barcelona’s latest young talent Abde Ezzalzouli won’t be celebrating his first senior goal for the club with a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Abde has been one of the bright stars in what has been a tricky start to life back at Camp Nou for Xavi Hernandez.

Barca have struggled of late, picking up just a point from their last two La Liga games, while also crashing out of the Champions League with a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

But amid all that, young winger Abde has been a silver lining, the 19-year-old impressing with his refreshingly direct approach.

On Sunday, he rewarded with his first senior goal, finding the net at El Sadar with a controlled finish during the second half.

Unfortunately for Abde and Barca, Osasuna would go on to equalise through Chimy Avila, and Xavi’s men were forced to settle for a point.

And there is more bad news for Abde, in particular, who won’t be joining his teammates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as they take on Boca Juniors.

The fixture is meant to pay tribute to Diego Maradona a year after his death, but given the location of the fixture, it’s quite clearly a marketing opportunity as well for both clubs.

In any case, Abde will miss the fixture due to beaurocratic issues, according to Mundo Deportivo, and it has already been confirmed that the Moroccan is not part of the squad for the trip.

You can see the squad in full below.