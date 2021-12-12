WATCH: Nico puts Barcelona ahead at Osasuna after delicious Gavi assist

Barcelona travel to Pamplona this afternoon to lock horns with Osasuna at El Sadar in La Liga. It’s a tricky fixture – Barcelona are on a poor run of form and Osasuna are a difficult side to play at the best of times, especially at El Sadar.

Barcelona took a 3-0 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich during the week to knock them out of the Champions League, and lost 1-0 to Real Betis last weekend. They’re eighth in La Liga, six points off the top four and 16 off Real Madrid in first place. Osasuna are eleventh, just two points behind Barcelona.

Osasuna haven’t lost since the 20th of November, when they fell by a single goal to defending champions Atletico Madrid. They’ll relish the opportunity of claiming a major scalp against a Barcelona team low on confidence. Xavi’s honeymoon period is definitively over at Camp Nou – the real work begins now.

Barcelona took the lead in the 12th minute, two of the brightest prospects at the club combining to devastating effect. Gavi picked out Nico inside the penalty area with an incisive pass and the Galician finished coolly to make it 1-0.