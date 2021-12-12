Atletico Madrid La Liga

WATCH: Marco Asensio doubles Real Madrid’s El Derbi lead

Marco Asensio has put Real Madrid on course for a vital win in their El Derbi clash with Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos are aiming to increase their advantage at the top of the La Liga table with a win at home to their city rivals and the current defending Spanish champions.

Los Blancos edged out a tight opening 45 minutes with French star Karim Benzema popping up on the edge of the box to lash home Vinicius Junior’s cross.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to withdraw Benzema as a precaution at half time and Atletico looked to force their way back into the tie with Matheus Cunha superbly denied by Thibaut Courtois.

However, the home side maintained their composure from there as Asensio benefitted from another Vinicius Jr assist to curl them into a 2-0 lead on 57 minutes.

If Real Madrid hold on and clinch the win they will open up an eight point lead at the top of the table with a 13-point advantage on fourth place Atletico.

