WATCH: Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid in front against Atletico Madrid

Karim Benzema has provided the key breakthrough for Real Madrid in their El Derbi clash with Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos are pushing to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table with a win at home to their city rivals and the current defending Spanish champions.

Neither side created much in a tight opening 20 minutes at the Estadio Santiago Bernanbeu with French star Benzema providing the vital spark.

Koke’s error was pounced upon by Vinicius Junior and Benzema checked his run into the box to fire home the Brazilian’s cut back.

He was a doubt for El Derbi but not only is Karim Benzema fit to start, but he's scoring STUNNING volleys too! 🔥 Real Madrid strike first ⚪ pic.twitter.com/nIJwta3GLP — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 12, 2021

WOW! 🔥 Karim Benzema volleys home the cross from Vinicius Jr. 👏 pic.twitter.com/L9mxA2YtbD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 12, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts have enjoyed the edge in their recent meetings with Los Rojiblancos and they are unbeaten against them in their last seven meetings in all competitions.

Real Madrid won at home in league action in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 and they have not lost at home to Diego Simeone’s side since Antoine Griezmann’s winner in February 2016.

Images via Getty Images