WATCH: David Garcia equalises for Osasuna against Barcelona

Barcelona travel to Pamplona this afternoon to lock horns with Osasuna at El Sadar in La Liga. It’s a tricky fixture – Barcelona are on a poor run of form and Osasuna are a difficult side to play at the best of times, especially at El Sadar.

Barcelona took a 3-0 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich during the week to knock them out of the Champions League and lost 1-0 to Real Betis last weekend. They went into the game eighth in La Liga, six points off the top four and 16 off Real Madrid. Osasuna were eleventh, just two points behind Barcelona.

Barcelona took the lead in the 12th minute, with two of the brightest prospects at the club combining to devastating effect. Gavi picked out Nico inside the penalty area with an incisive pass and the Galician finished coolly to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, however, Osasuna were level. David Garcia scored a header after a set piece was floated in from the right side.