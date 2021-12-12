Suso blown away by the support of his Sevilla teammates after injury: “You’re on another level”

Sevilla playmaker Suso, who seriously injured his ankle during training last Thursday, has spoken of the gesture made by his teammates after their 1-0 victory over Athletic Club last night. The squad dedicated the win to Suso and Erik Lamela, who’s also seriously injured, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

“And who doubts this team? Always improve but never doubt. Congratulations again, guys, because you’re on another level,” Suso wrote on Twitter after the game. “You deserve it.” The Andalusian also uploaded a photo of himself watching the game at home, with the cast on his left leg visible in the photo.

The result is a much-needed tonic for Sevilla after a difficult week. They lost 1-0 to Salzburg on Wednesday evening, thus failing to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League and instead being demoted to the Europa League. But their victory in Bilbao means they’re still in the title race – five points behind Madrid with the same number of games played, 16.

Julen Lopetegui rested several key men for the game, perhaps to give them a psychological break after their European disappointment. It was a risk, but the second string stepped up and delivered when called upon. Now, it’s time for Sevilla to recalibrate and move forward into the rest of the season.