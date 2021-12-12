Real Madrid move clear in La Liga title race with 2-0 Atletico Madrid derby win

Real Madrid have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga thanks to a ruthless 2-0 derby win over Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos looked determined to fire a title challenge message at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as the defending Spanish champions made the short trip across Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side ruthlessly took their key chances either side of the break, to ease away from their rivals, with Atletico now 13 points behind them in fourth place.

Karim Benzema marked his return to the side with a composed finish from Vinicius Junior’s cut back to put the hosts 1-0 up before the interval.

Atletico did look to mount a challenge in the second 45, but ultimately Real Madrid’s efficiency edged the tie, as Marco Asensio swept home Vinicius Jr’s ball.

The visitors carved out a string of late chances but Thibaut Courtois stood firm to repel any chance of a late fightback and hold on to three points.

Up next for Ancelotti’s side is a home game against Cadiz with Atletico away at Champions League rivals Sevilla.

