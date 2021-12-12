Real Betis keep up Champions League push with 4-0 Real Sociedad win

Real Betis have given their chances of securing a Top Four spot in La Liga this season a boost with an impressive 4-0 win over rivals Real Sociedad.

The Andalucians remain inside the Champions League places overnight after a ruthless display against La Real.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side looked to stamp their authority on the tie from the off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin as Alex Moreno arrived in the box to lash them in front on 14 minutes.

Where was Alex Remiro going there? 😮 The Real Sociedad keeper ends up in no man's land and Álex Moreno and Real Betis are glad to accept the gift 🎁 pic.twitter.com/gwOgRRepjB — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 12, 2021

That early breakthrough stung the visitors into life before the break with Rui Silva twice producing vital stops from Portu.

However, with La Real unable to make their chances count, Real Betis eased away after the restart.

Juanmi slid home Moreno’s perfect cross to double their advantage before Nabil Ferkir superb solo effort made it 3-0.

Juanmi's red-hot form continues! 🔥🔥 Betis double their lead 🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/eMQSuy5oJf — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 12, 2021

An absolutely emphatic 4-0 win for Real Betis! 🟢⚪ This classy effort from Nabil Fekir was just one of a number of excellent goals from the home side 👏 pic.twitter.com/OhhgC7GUDM — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 12, 2021

With the home side on cruise control late on, Imanol Alguacil’s charges were unable to create a response, and Moreno grabbed his second of the night in the closing stages.

Up next for Pellergini’s side is a midweek Copa del Rey trip to Talavera with La Real travelling to Zamora.

Images via Getty Images