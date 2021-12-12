Osasuna’s late equaliser denies Barcelona of much-needed away victory

Barcelona travelled to Pamplona this afternoon to lock horns with Osasuna at El Sadar in La Liga. It was always going to be a tricky fixture – it’s never easy going to El Sadar – and so it proved to be. A thrilling, event-filled encounter finished up 2-2.

Barcelona took the lead in the 12th minute, with two of the brightest prospects at the club combining to devastating effect. Gavi picked out Nico inside the penalty area with an incisive pass and the Galician finished coolly to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, however, Osasuna were level. David Garcia scored a header after a set piece was floated in from the right side.

Barcelona then regained the lead in the 49th minute through Ez Abde, their most dangerous player. Barcelona broke like lightning after an Osasuna attack, with the ball eventually falling to the teenager at the back post. He made no mistake with the finish.

The game wasn’t done yet, however, and substitute Chimy Avila equalised for Osasuna in the 87th minute. The ball fell to him at the edge of the box and the Argentine finished with conviction past Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the bottom corner of the net.