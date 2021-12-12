Barcelona Femeni continue their perfect start with victory over Real Madrid Femenino

Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino 3-1 at the Alfredo de Stefano in the Primera Division on Sunday afternoon. Lieke Martens scored twice – in the eighth and 23rd minutes – while Irene Paredes scored Barcelona’s other goal in between. Kosovare Asllani scored a consolation goal for Madrid in the 52nd minute.

Barcelona have been unstoppable this season. They’re top of the league table with 39 points from a possible 39. They’ve scored 74 goals and conceded just three in their opening 13 games. Real Sociedad Femenino are eight points behind in second. Madrid are down in ninth place, 22 points behind Barcelona.

It’s been a good week for Barcelona. They beat Arsenal 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium a few days previous in the Women’s Champions League to go six points clear at the top of Group C. Madrid are second in Group B, six points behind Paris Saint-Germain Women. They beat Breidablik 3-0 in Iceland in their midweek fixture.