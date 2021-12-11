Xavi admits Barcelona need to go to the transfer market and improve their squad

Barcelona travel to Pamplona tomorrow afternoon to lock horns with Osasuna at El Sadar in La Liga. It’s a tricky fixture – Barcelona are on a poor run of form and Osasuna are a difficult side to play at the best of times, especially at El Sadar.

Barcelona took a 3-0 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich during the week to knock them out of the Champions League, and lost 1-0 to Real Betis last weekend. They’re seventh in La Liga, six points off the top four and 16 off Real Madrid in first place. Osasuna are eleventh, just two points behind Barcelona.

Osasuna haven’t lost since the 20th of November, when they fell by a single goal to defending champions Atletico Madrid. They’ll relish the opportunity of claiming a major scalp against a Barcelona team low on confidence. Xavi’s honeymoon period is definitively over at Camp Nou – the real work begins now.

“We’re working on it, that’s the reality,” Xavi said in his pre-match press comments as carried by Mundo Deportivo when asked about Barcelona’s plans for the January transfer window.

“There’s a lot of trust and we had a productive meeting. I was clear about what I believe, what I want and what I need. We have to find solutions to improve the team and improve the squad. I understand what the club’s situation is due to the wage bill and the limitations that imposes, but we have to improve our squad within the possibilities we have.”