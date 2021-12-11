Elche La Liga

Valencia seal late derby win over neighbours Elche

Valencia have edged up to seventh in the La Liga table as they secured a late 2-1 derby win over Elche.

Los Che looked set to be frustrated at home to their Valencian neighbours before Cristiano Piccini popped up with his first goal since December 2018 late on.

Both sides had chances to force an early breakthrough at the Estadio Mestalla with Carlos Soler and Lucas Perez denied at either end.

But it was Valencia who took up the initiative from those openings as Goncalo Guedes weaved his way through to smash past Edgar Badia.

However, with Jose Bordalas’ side unable to increase their advantage at the start of the second period, Elche took advantage as Lucas Boye turned home Perez’s corner into the box.

That stung Valencia into life in the final minutes and Piccini reacted quickest to a loose ball to brilliantly smash home the winner.

Up next for Bordalas’ side is Copa del Rey trip to face Arenteiro with Elche on the midweek road to Unionistas.

Images via Getty Images

 

Posted by

Tags Carlos Soler Cristiano Piccini Edgar Badia Goncalo Guedes Jose Bordalas Lucas Boye Lucas Perez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.