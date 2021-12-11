Valencia seal late derby win over neighbours Elche

Valencia have edged up to seventh in the La Liga table as they secured a late 2-1 derby win over Elche.

Los Che looked set to be frustrated at home to their Valencian neighbours before Cristiano Piccini popped up with his first goal since December 2018 late on.

Both sides had chances to force an early breakthrough at the Estadio Mestalla with Carlos Soler and Lucas Perez denied at either end.

But it was Valencia who took up the initiative from those openings as Goncalo Guedes weaved his way through to smash past Edgar Badia.

Gonçalo Guedes opens the scoring for Valencia! 🦇 It was helped by a deflection, but the Portuguese attacker is simply lethal from that range 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SvEzWiWzQP — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 11, 2021

However, with Jose Bordalas’ side unable to increase their advantage at the start of the second period, Elche took advantage as Lucas Boye turned home Perez’s corner into the box.

Lucas Boyé flicks it in from the corner! 👏 Elche equalise in the derby 🟢 pic.twitter.com/LlgyP0jNmH — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 11, 2021

That stung Valencia into life in the final minutes and Piccini reacted quickest to a loose ball to brilliantly smash home the winner.

Cristiano Piccini with a fantastic finish for the winner for Valencia! 🦇 Big celebrations from the fans and players at Mestalla 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UVbTzpE4dl — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 11, 2021

Up next for Bordalas’ side is Copa del Rey trip to face Arenteiro with Elche on the midweek road to Unionistas.

