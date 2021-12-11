Sevilla keep up La Liga title pressure with key Athletic Club win

Sevilla have solidified second place in La Liga with an impressive 1-0 win away at Athletic Club.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have closed the gap on league leaders Real Madrid to five points ahead of their El Derbi showdown with Atletico Madrid tomorrow night.

Despite the final result, the home side had the best of the early exchanges in Bilbao, with Inaki Wiliams scuffing wide after a defensive error, and Dani Garcia hammering one against the post.

However, Sevilla took full advantage with their first chance of the opening 45 minutes as Danish international Thomas Delaney swerved home a fantastic finish.

That's a beautiful curler from Thomas Delaney! 😍 Unai Simon left with no chance and it's 1-0 to Sevilla 👀 pic.twitter.com/nuR8hI0Ddr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 11, 2021

Marcelino’s hosts again dominated after the restart, but Sevilla survived, as Unai Vencedor curled against the post and skipper Iker Muniain ballooned a great chance over the bar.

Up next for Lopetegui’s in form side is a midweek Copa del Rey trip to Andratx with Athletic Club in action against Real Betis next weekend.

Images via Getty Images