Sergio Ramos to miss Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Monaco through another injury

Sergio Ramos will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Monaco tomorrow evening according to Hadrien Grenier. He will continue with his individual work over the next few days with the ambition of returning to collective training next week.

It’s fair to say things haven’t exactly worked out for Ramos in Paris as the Andalusian would have expected. He joined PSG from Real Madrid on a free transfer this past summer with the ambition of proving he still has what it takes to perform amongst the elite of the elite. Since then, he’s played just a single game.

PSG are coping just fine without him, too. Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe are both excellent centre-backs, and the French side are running away with Ligue 1. They currently sit eleven points clear of Rennes at the top of the table.

They’ve also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, albeit not in the blaze of glory with which they would have liked. They finished second in Group A, a point behind Manchester City. Time will tell whether their star-studded side works collectively.