Samuel Eto’o confirmed as Cameroon FA president

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan superstar Samuel Eto’o has been confirmed as the new president of the Cameroonian FA.

The 40-year-old former striker announced his retirement from professional football in 2019 following a twilight spell in Qatar.

He confirmed his intention to run for president of his native football association back in 2020 on an election promise of financial and organisational reforms within the organisation.

I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful for to be elected as the new president of @FecafootOfficie. Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/2z8fjLBMLA — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) December 11, 2021

After beating rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Eto’o has promised to build ten new stadiums in the country, with a renewed focus on securing private investment.

Eto’o’s first task will be to oversee Cameroon’s hosting of the 2022 African Cup of Nations tournament in January.

Eto’o is an icon in Cameroon, as the country’s highest ever international goal scorer (56), and the Indomitable Lions second highest appearance maker (118).

Cameroon, under the management of Toni Conceição, are bidding to reach their first World Cup since 2014 in 2022, after edging out Ivory Coast in the group stages, to reach the play off round.

Images via Twitter