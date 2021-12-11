Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid training and could be fit to face Atletico Madrid

Karim Benzema has partaken in Real Madrid’s training session this morning and should be included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the Madrid Derby according to Lucas Navarrete. Los Blancos face off against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow.

Benzema picked up a knock during Madrid’s defeat of Real Sociedad last weekend and missed their midweek victory over Internazionale in the Champions League. Luka Jovic deputised competently in his absence, but nobody at Madrid – indeed, in La Liga – can do what the Frenchman can do.

Benzema has contributed 17 goals and eight assists in 20 games across all competitions so far this season, and is a big reason Madrid topped their Champions League group and currently occupy first place in La Liga.

Los Blancos are currently eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, nine clear of third-placed Real Betis and a remarkable ten clear of defending champions Atletico. Los Rojiblancos will be on a high after their dramatic victory at Porto during the week – it’s going to be intriguing to see if they can cause Madrid problems.