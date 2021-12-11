Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale recalled to face Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has named Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in his matchday squad to face Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

Los Blancos face their city rivals in an eagerly anticipated El Derbi clash in the Spanish capital with Ancelotti’s hosts looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.

The Italian coach confirmed Benzema had passed a late fitness test this weekend, after widespread speculation over whether he would be ready in time to face Diego Simeone’s defending champions.

However, the return of divisive star Bale is more of a surprise call from Ancelotti, with the Welsh international not featuring since August 28, due to persistent injury problems for the 32-year-old.

Benzema looks certain to come straight back into the starting line up at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, in place of Luka Jovic, with Marco Asensio also potentially starting ahead of Rodrygo Goes in attack on the night.