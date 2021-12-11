Julian Nagelsmann reveals why he turned down Real Madrid back in 2018

Julian Nagelsmann took charge of Bayern Munich this summer at just 34 years of age, replacing Hansi Flick. He earned the job after two fine seasons in charge of Leipzig, leading them with distinction in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. His attractive brand of football won many admirers.

Before taking over at Leipzig, he had spent two-and-a-half seasons at Hoffenheim, and actually turned down an offer from Real Madrid just before he joined Leipzig, explaining his reasons for doing so to Sports Illustrated as carried by Marca.

“There’s a big difference,” Nagelsmann said. “When you take over the first team at Hoffenheim like I did, where I had already coached the youth teams and knew everyone from the cleaners to the gardeners, the adaptation time is extremely short.

“But when you come into a new club fresh and have to meet everyone for the first time, it’s another dimension entirely. So it was okay for me to look for a higher rung than Hoffenheim, but not the highest rung possible.”

Now, in Bavaria, it’s safe to say that Nagelsmann has climbed to a pretty high rung. Bayern have looked good under his command and currently sit top of the Bundesliga, four points clear of Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have also excelled in the Champions League this term, topping Group E and winning six games out of six. They beat Barcelona at a canter home and away, winning both games 3-0.