Espanyol beat Levante in seven-goal thriller at the RCDE Stadium

Espanyol beat Levante 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at the RCDE Stadium in La Liga this afternoon. Sergi Darder fired the hosts into a sixth minute lead only for Jorge de Frutos and Son to score twice and turn the tie on its head by the 26th minute.

Raul de Tomas equalised four minutes into the second half, but Jose Luis Morales hit back three minutes shy of the hour mark to regain Levante’s lead. Javi Puado then scored a brace inside the next 20 minutes to make it 4-3 to Espanyol, with Son adding insult to injury by getting himself sent off in the 78th minute.

The result is heartbreaking for Levante. They remain rooted to the bottom of the league table, without a single win to their name and six points from safety. Victory leaves Espanyol eighth, level on points and breathing down the neck of their city rivals Barcelona. They’re just six point from the top four.