Benzema and Bale return for El Derbi as Eto’o clinches key role in African football

Benzema and Bale recalled for Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has named Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in his squad to face Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

Ancelotti confirmed Benzema’s return to fitness amid speculation over whether he would be ready in time.

The return of Bale is more of a surprise call from Ancelotti, with the Welsh international not featuring since August 28.

Read more here.

Samuel Eto’o named as Cameroon FA president

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan superstar Samuel Eto’o has been confirmed as the new president of the Cameroonian FA.

Eto’o’s first task will be to oversee Cameroon’s hosting of the 2022 African Cup of Nations tournament in January.

Read more here.

Barcelona without Alba and Memphis for Osasuna trip

Barcelona travel to Osasuna in La Liga action this weekend with the Catalan giants missing injured top scorer Memphis Depay.

Xavi has not placed a timeframe on his rehabilitation period, with Spanish full back Jordi Alba also missing this weekend, after being forced off in the first half against the Bundesliga giants.

Read more here.