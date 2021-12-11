Alaves snatch late 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Getafe

Struggling duo Alaves and Getafe were forced to scrap out a 1-1 draw in their La Liga clash in the Basque Country.

Getafe have improved since the return of Quique Sanchez Flores, but they still find themselves inside the relegation zone, as Alaves netted a late leveller at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Flores’ visitors edged out the opening 45 minutes as Enes Unal lashed home a brilliant opening goal after 20 minutes.

But despite struggling to create anything after the restart a familiar hero rode to Alaves’ rescue with five minutes remaining.

Joselu’s goals have proved vital in recent weeks, with three points from Alaves’ last four league games coming via the veteran striker, and he popped up to stab home a crucial equaliser.

¡¡SIIIII!! ⚽️ ¡Con el de hoy frente al Getafe, @JoseluMato9 ya es, en SOLITARIO, el máximo goleador histórico del Glorioso en @LaLiga Santander! ¡Enhorabuena Jose! 💪💪#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/EcgXfYFFQY — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) December 11, 2021

Florian Lejeune was sent off for a second booking in the final second but Alaves clung on for the draw.

Up next for Flores’ side is a midweek Copa del Rey trip to Atletico Baleares with Alaves away at Linares Deportivo.

Images via Getty Images