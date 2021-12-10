Real Madrid star Rodrygo has sent a reminder to Atletico Madrid over his side’s form.

Los Blancos welcome rivals Atleti for El Derbi on Sunday having been in excellent form of late.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are now on a run of nine straight wins across all competitions.

They are eight points clear at the top of La Liga, 10 points clear of Atletico in third place and they have also won their Champions League group this week.

Rodrygo has contributed to that, battling with Marco Asensio for the starting spot on the right of attack.

Ancelotti trusts Rodrygo offensively and defensively, and the 20-year-old has come on leaps and bounds since the Italian’s arrival.

This weekend provides a big opportunity for Real Madrid to stretch their lead over Atletico Madrid, as well as securing the bragging rights against their local rivals.

And during an interview with Real Madrid TV, Rodrygo has taken the opportunity to remind Atletico Madrid of his team’s form.

“We arrive in a very good moment,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. “We have achieved many consecutive victories and we hope that everything goes well in the derby.

“Against Atletico, we hope to do what we have been doing in the previous games.

“We should have control and hold out in the clash.”