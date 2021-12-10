Real Madrid star Rodrygo has praised Antonio Pintus for his work at the club over recent months.

Pintus was brought back to the club by Carlo Ancelotti ahead of this season having spent around three years at the club previously, beginning in 2016.

The decision was made because of Real Madrid‘s near disastrous injury record last season, one that could have been the difference in a very tight title race.

Having returned to the club for a second time himself, Ancelotti was determined not to allow for fitness issues to make the difference this season.

Pintus was brought in as a result, and fitness among the Real Madrid squad has certainly improved this season, with only Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale suffering from longer term issues.

And Los Blancos winger Rodrygo has paid tribute to Pintus for his hard work.

He told Real Madrid TV: “Pintus has done very good work and it shows because we are very good physically.



“The team is well, positionally, and we are concentrated on all games.”

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the derby on Sunday evening, and heading into the game, Los Blancos only have one definite absentee in Ceballos.

That reflects the impressive efforts from Pintus so far this season.