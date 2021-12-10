Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has mentioned two Spanish clubs when discussing his client’s future.

Haaland is expected to move on from Dortmund this summer amid a €75million release clause that comes into play from the end of this season.

The Norwegian is now thought of as one of the best players in the world following the form he has displayed at Dortmund, and indeed RB Leipzig.

At just 21 years of age, Haaland has 51 goals in 51 Bundesliga appearances, and that has made him one of the most sought-after talents in Europe.

But where will he go? With Real Madrid set on Kylian Mbappe, it seems the Santiago Bernabeu is out of the question, while Barcelona are currently unable to spend anywhere near the quoted figure, even for a player like Haaland.

But both clubs have still been mentioned among the possible destinations with an exit seemingly inevitable following this season.

Haaland’s agent Raiola has said, as quoted by Sport: “Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, those are the big clubs he could go to.

“When we signed for Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come.

“Maybe this summer, maybe the following. But there is a great possibility that Erling goes this summer. We’ll see.”