Marco Asensio has been speaking about Real Madrid’s excellent form of late.

Los Blancos are preparing for El Derbi, against Atletico Madrid, which takes place on Sunday evening.

And they go into the home clash with the utmost confidence, on a run of nine straight wins across all competitions.

Not only are Carlo Ancelotti‘s men top of La Liga, but they also won their Champions League group following a win over Inter Milan during the week.

We are still early in the season, not yet at the halfway point, but the feeling is that if Real Madrid can defeat rivals and reigning champions Atletico this weekend, it would be an early yet big step towards the title.

And ahead of the game, Asensio, who has regained his good form this season, has been speaking about his team’s impressive run.

“We are generating many chances and arriving with people in forward areas,” he told Real Madrid’s official channel.

“As a result of that, we create many opportunities and it’s important that we are effective.”

The Spain international added: “We are consistent in our play and showing a good level, as much defensively as offensively.

“We are performing well in each game. We penetrate well and we are getting better, that’s what the boss asks.”

Should Real Madrid win this weekend, they will go 13 points clear of Atleti, albeit they have played a game more.