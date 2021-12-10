Mallorca and Celta Vigo scrap out 0-0 draw

Celta Vigo’s trip to Mallorca ended in a goalless 0-0 stalemate in Friday night La Liga action.

Neither side created much on a dull night in Palma with both teams failing to make any significant headway in their push to edge away from the relegation zone.

The early stages were short on clear cut chances at Son Moix with Santi Mina’s freak head injury the main story from the first 45 minutes.

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄 𝐌𝐄́𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐎 ‼️ Noticias reconfortantes. El cambio de Santi Mina se realizó por precaución. No ha sido necesario traslado al hospital. El jugador se encuentra estable y sin síntomas de ningún tipo.#RCDMallorcaCelta #RCCelta pic.twitter.com/WufpIaX7JX — RC Celta (@RCCelta) December 10, 2021

Mina’s replacement Thiago Galhardo missed a half chance just before the break and Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo stabbed over the bar from close range just after the restart.

Still waiting on a breakthrough at the Visit Mallorca Stadium 👀 Galhardo and Brais Méndez could easily have put Celta in front though! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/pZt1vYCrQj — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 10, 2021

Galhardo and fellow substitute Nolito both missed key opportunities in the final stages as both sides laboured on to a solitary point in the Balearics.

Up next for Celta Vigo is a Copa del Rey trip to face Gerard Pique owned FC Andorra in midweek with Mallorca travelling to Llanera in cup action.

