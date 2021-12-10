Celta Vigo La Liga

Mallorca and Celta Vigo scrap out 0-0 draw

Celta Vigo’s trip to Mallorca ended in a goalless 0-0 stalemate in Friday night La Liga action.

Neither side created much on a dull night in Palma with both teams failing to make any significant headway in their push to edge away from the relegation zone.

The early stages were short on clear cut chances at Son Moix with Santi Mina’s freak head injury the main story from the first 45 minutes.

Mina’s replacement Thiago Galhardo missed a half chance just before the break and Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo stabbed over the bar from close range just after the restart.

Galhardo and fellow substitute Nolito both missed key opportunities in the final stages as both sides laboured on to a solitary point in the Balearics.

Up next for Celta Vigo is a Copa del Rey trip to face Gerard Pique owned FC Andorra in midweek with Mallorca travelling to Llanera in cup action.

Images via Twitter

 

Posted by

Tags FC Andorra Gerard Pique Nolito Pablo Maffeo Santi Mina Thiago Galhardo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.