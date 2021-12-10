Atletico Madrid La Liga

Injured Karim Benzema pushing for El Derbi return

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is straining every sinew to be fit for this weekend’s crunch El Derbi clash with Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side play host to their cross city neighbours on Sunday night in what could be a definitive tie in the La Liga title race.

Atletico have struggled for consistency in their title defence in 2021/22 with Los Blancos heading into this game with a ten point lead over them.

However, the fitness of Benzema is a key concern for the Italian coach, with caution being advised over the 33-year-old’s return to action.

Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid

He was forced off in last weekend’s 2-0 win away at Real Sociedad and missed the midweek Champions League victory over Inter Milan.

According to reports from Marca, Benzema is confident of making an appearance in the final training session before Ancelotti announces his squad tomorrow.

If Benzema misses out, Ancelotti is set to stick with Luka Jovic, after the Serbian netted his first club goal of 2021/22 against La Real.

