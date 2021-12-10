Barcelona are going to play things safe with Ansu Fati.

Fati returned from a serious knee injury earlier this season but has since suffered a muscular setback.

The youngster has missed the last five Barcelona games with his latest injury, and it seems the club are more than willing for him to miss even more.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca, as with young midfielder Pedri, are prepared to give Fati all the time he needs to fully recover.

Fati is one of the brightest talents of the current generation, and given his recent misfortune with injury, Barca don’t want to take any risks.

According to the report, the Blaugrana may even be willing to wait until January for Fati to return, if that means he is in better shape when he does get back.

Barca have three competitive games before the end of the year, against Osasuna, Elche and Sevilla, and it may well make sense for Fati to get extra time to get back to his full fitness, given only one of those games should be overly difficult.

Although, who knows with this current Barca side.

Xavi Hernandez can then look forward to getting two of his biggest talents back in the new year when both Fati and Pedri are likely return to action.