Barcelona linked with La Real star in 2022

Barcelona could make a shock move for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj in 2022 due to his unsettled contract situation.

The Belgian international has entered into the final year of his current contract in the Basque Country with his deal set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Januzaj is widely rumoured to be keen on signing an extension at the Reale Arena but according to reports from Diario AS he is also open to potential interest from Barcelona.

Xavi is monitoring possible transfer targets in the winter market with Januzaj an option on a permanent deal if La Real opt to sell him to avoid a free transfer departure next summer.

Real Sociedad are set to reopen extension talks with the former Manchester United midfielder at the start of 2022 with Barcelona carefully monitoring the situation in the coming weeks.

Januzaj has made 115 La Liga appearances for La Real since his 2017 move from Old Trafford.