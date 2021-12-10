Atletico Madrid have been handed a huge fitness boost ahead of the derby clash with Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos have struggled with injuries of late, playing – and winning – their crucial Champions League clash with Porto with just one central defender.

But the positive news continues to for Diego Simeone, who had already been given the boost of Jose Maria Gimenez returning this week.

An even bigger boost arrived today, with Luis Suarez training as normal ahead of Sunday’s huge derby clash with leaders Real Madrid.

Suarez came off in the 11th minute with an injury against Porto, and he did not train with the group on Thursday.

But on Friday, the Uruguayan returned to the grass and took part.

Further tests will be done to see if Suarez is fit enough to feature, but ahead of a light session on Saturday, the signs look good.

Atletico Madrid look as though they could get their most dangerous striker back, and just in the nick of time given the size of this weekend’s derby.

Atleti do still have a game in hand over Real Madrid, but if they lose on Sunday, they will fall 13 points behind this season’s leaders.