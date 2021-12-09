Villarreal should finally get their chance to book a place in the Champions League Round of 16 tonight.

The Yellow Submarine were left frustrated on Wednesday night, arriving in Bergamo and even warming up, only for their clash with Atalanta to be called off.

Kick-off was initially delayed for 20 minutes, but as snow continued to fall, referee Anthony Taylor made the decision to postpone the fixture.

Conversations took place throughout the evening, and it was decided that the fixture will now take place at 7pm this evening after a 4.30pm kick-off was initially preferred.

And in even better news, the snow has stopped, with no further snow forecast for today.

THANK YOU to all the fans who came to Bergamo to watch the game ✈. We will try and come back home tomorrow in the Round of 16 draw!#UCL pic.twitter.com/5DoaBLDjoQ — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) December 8, 2021

That should give ground staff the chance to clear the pitch at Gewiss Stadium, and the game should now go ahead.

The fixture is a crucial one for both teams, with Villarreal able to book a spot in the Round of 16 with a draw or a win, while Atalanta can only progress with a victory.