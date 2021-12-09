Riqui Puig, like many of us, can’t take his eyes off one of Netflix’s most successful TV shows.

Puig managed to get off the bench on Wednesday night as Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League.

Barca dropped out at the group stage for the first time in 21 years, losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in a game they had to win.

Puig played 17 minutes in total, taking his minute total up to 206 minutes across all competitions for the season.

The midfielder has barely had a look in, and he has come in for criticism from a section of the Barcelona fans.

But if fans ever needed a reminder that players are humans, and just like the rest of us, one arrived on Wednesday night when Puig was filmed boarding the plane after the game.

Puig was spotted by El Chiringuito boarding the plane with his tablet on display and a TV show on pause.

And after closer inspection, the characters Angel Rubio and Luis Tamayo could be spotted from Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, as its known in Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries.

The zoom on El Chiringuito’s cameras caught Riqui Puig watching Money Heist on the way back to Barcelona. And the news seems to have broken Lobo Carrasco. pic.twitter.com/AQ7IK3Khw2 — El Chiringuito in English (@ElChiringuitoEN) December 9, 2021

The show is one of Netflix’s most successful shows, and the final part of the final series was released last week.

Puig is clearly seizing the opportunity to catch up. If only he could take it on the bench with him.