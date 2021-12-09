Real Sociedad name starting lineup for must-win Europa League clash with PSV

Real Sociedad welcome PSV to San Sebastian this evening in a must-win Europa League clash. The Basque side go into the game third in Group B, two points behind PSV and five behind Monaco.

Given it’s the final matchday of the group phase, La Real have to win if they want to secure their place in the last 32 of the competition. They drew 2-2 with PSV in the reverse fixture.

La Real started the season on fire, but have faded in recent weeks. They’re now fifth in La Liga, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and ten off first-placed Real Madrid.

PSV are third in the Eredivise. They’re eight points clear of fourth-placed Utrecht but one behind second-placed Feyenoord and two behind league leaders – and Champions League high-fliers – Ajax.

Imanol Alguacil has set his team up in a 4-4-2, with Alex Remiro starting in goal behind a back four of Joseba Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand and Aihen Munoz.

Martin Zubimendi and Igor Zubeldia will anchor the midfield, while they’ll be flanked by Cristian Portu and captain Mikel Oyarzabal. Alexander Isak and Adnan Januzaj will lead the line.