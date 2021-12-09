Real Sociedad beat PSV to secure their place in the last 32 of the Europa League

Real Sociedad welcomed PSV to San Sebastian this evening in a must-win Europa League clash and did exactly that, recording a comfortable 3-0 victory. The Basque side went into the game third in Group B, two points behind PSV and five behind Monaco.

Given it was the final matchday of the group phase, La Real had to win if they wanted to secure their place in the last 32 of the competition. They had drawn 2-2 with PSV in the reverse fixture.

Mikel Oyarzabal fired La Real into the lead two minutes before half-time with a penalty, before scoring his second to double their lead two minutes after the hour. Ibrahim Sangare then saw red for PSV, with Alexander Soerloth making it 3-0 in injury time.

La Real started the season on fire, but have faded in recent weeks. They’re now fifth in La Liga, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and ten off first-placed Real Madrid.

PSV are third in the Eredivise. They’re eight points clear of fourth-placed Utrecht but one behind second-placed Feyenoord and two behind league leaders – and Champions League high-fliers – Ajax.