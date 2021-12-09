Real Madrid still don’t know whether they will have Karim Benzema available for this week’s Derbí clash.

Benzema suffered a muscular injury during Los Blancos‘ win over Real Sociedad last weekend and missed Tuesday night’s win over Inter Milan.

The veteran frontman is Real Madrid’s leading scorer, and he now faces the possibility of missing El Derbí with Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

At the moment, Benzema is working in the gym, and according to Mundo Deportivo, tests will be carried out across Thursday and Friday.

Real Madrid will be patient over Benzema and won’t take any risks, even with the scale of the game this weekend.

If Benzema isn’t fully fit, Luka Jovic will continue to deputise after a couple of impressive displays of late.

Los Blancos are playing the long game with Benzema, and that may well be smart given the advantageous position they have already established in La Liga, sitting eight points clear at the top.